3 perfect developmental QBs for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three quarterbacks would fit perfectly with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Atlanta Falcons need to consider taking a quarterback early in the draft. While they have Kirk Cousins as their starter, there is no time like the present to find a quarterback who you can develop on his way to making a seamless transition into the starting lineup.
Fortunately, this is a deep quarterback group, especially at the top of the draft. While Atlanta is not going to land Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, they should consider drafting these three players to sit behind Cousins.
Michael Pratt's name gets pushed down the board thanks to all the top-ten prospects in the draft. Pratt is an accurate passer which would work well for the Falcons offensive scheme.
While he isn't going to 'wow' you with his overall arm talent, he gets the job done. Having a quarterback who can stand in the pocket and deliver an accurate ball is essential for Zac Robinson's scheme.
Sitting behind Cousins would give Pratt an easy transition from the AAC to the NFL.