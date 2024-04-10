3 players the Falcons could trade up for in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons could shock the NFL by trading up for these three players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After the signing of Kirk Cousins it became clear that if the Atlanta Falcons were going to trade their first-round pick, they were going to be going backwards in the draft order.
However, in the NFL Draft, anything is possible. The Falcons may very well decide to go the route of quality over quantity. There are numerous teams right outside the top three who would be willing to move backward. The Falcons would allow them to pick up a couple of picks while also not leaving the top ten.
Here are three players the Falcons may very well decide to trade up for.
Everyone can see Drake Maye's talent. His arm is special but his decision-making is anything but. The Falcons would allow Maye to sit behind an established veteran quarterback to develop without any pressure.
Maye was predicted for so long to go second overall but now J.J. McCarthy and Jayden Daniels have all the hype. Starting at pick four, the Falcons could decide to trade up for the quarterback of their future.