3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs
Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.
3. Justin Simmons, S
Justin Simmons has had quite the ride during his NFL career. Despite being one of the Denver Broncos' best players for a long time, they released him and he is still sitting on the open market.
This is one of the very few starting-caliber players on the market. The Falcons have the game's best in Jessie Bates III but adding a physical safety like Simmons to pair with him would be invaluable.
Bates would patrol the open field while Justin Simmons would move around, play in the box, and play downhill. The Falcons have a sleeping need at the position so why not snag one of the best?