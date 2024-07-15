Blogging Dirty
3 players Falcons should sign who could fill their remaining needs

Three free agents that are waiting there for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions / Ryan Kang/GettyImages
3. Justin Simmons, S

Justin Simmons has had quite the ride during his NFL career. Despite being one of the Denver Broncos' best players for a long time, they released him and he is still sitting on the open market.

This is one of the very few starting-caliber players on the market. The Falcons have the game's best in Jessie Bates III but adding a physical safety like Simmons to pair with him would be invaluable.

Bates would patrol the open field while Justin Simmons would move around, play in the box, and play downhill. The Falcons have a sleeping need at the position so why not snag one of the best?

