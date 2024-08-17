3 players primed to be cut following Falcons latest additions
1. DeAngelo Malone, EDGE
DeAngelo Malone was drafted with the pick the Atlanta Falcons received from the Indianapolis Colts for Matt Ryan. This has undoubtedly put a lot of pressure on the young pass rusher who has failed to make any kind of impact on the field.
Matt Judon's arrival is not good news for the third-year player. Even going back to last year, his roster spot was anything but a guarantee and while he managed to make the roster, he only played two snaps the entire year.
During the short amount of time between Bralen Trice's injury and Judon's arrival, Malone's spot on the roster was cemented. Now, the Falcons could look to cut ties with him altogether if he doesn't prove himself before final roster cuts.