Social media reacts to Falcons trading for Patriots OLB Matthew Judon
The Atlanta Falcons have made a big trade for the first time in quite some time. The NFC South favorites will send a third-round pick to the New England Patriots for four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon.
Judon has had some dominant seasons getting the quarterback, something the Falcons need more than anything. This was a big move that has the fanbase buzzing on social media.
Reactions to the Falcons trading for Matthew Judon
As I just mentioned, this move cannot be understated. This Falcons team has not had a proven pass rusher since John Abraham well over a decade ago. Matt Judon gives them the best edge rusher they have had since the all-time great was released.
This is a move that many fans wanted and got. It was received with a lot of positivity.
He was also traded the day before his birthday, so Happy Birthday Matt Judon!
It would be great to hear about another addition soon, this time via free agency.
We have to wait to see what type of contract is coming his way. It will be expensive but considering the struggles at the position we have had, it will be well worth it.