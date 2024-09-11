3 Players the Atlanta Falcons must have more involved in week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Kyle Pitts
Yes, Kyle Pitts had the one touchdown catch in what was a great moment for the Atlanta offense. The only positive moment the team had in what was hopefully the ugliest showing of the season. However, this still was a game that didn't feature Pitts nearly enough.
If you're going to have Pitts on the field as the tight-end you have to be feeding him the ball consistently. Otherwise there simply isn't a reason to keep the expected star on the field. Chipping T.J. Watt poorly, Pitts made an impossible job even harder for McGary. Pushing the passing rusher further outside and making it more difficult for the right tackle to get in the way.
Pitts was supposed to be a star receiver and along with Drake London and Bijan Robinson the focus of your offense. Only one of those players was given consistent touches and it was far from the expected result.
Again if Cousins is healthy it is on the play caller to give the veteran layups to his best players. Quick hitters that aren't designed to be game-changing plays but simply positives that get your star targets and veteran quarterback rolling. More of the same from Pitts in week one of a make-or-break season.