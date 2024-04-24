3 players the Atlanta Falcons would trade on draft night
These three Atlanta Falcons players could find themselves on a new team during the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons could trade LB Troy Andersen on day one or two
In one of my recent mock drafts, I had the Atlanta Falcons trading Troy Andersen—along with a few picks—to the Eagles for their first-round pick. This may be an option for Terry Fontenot if he sees a player he loves dropping into the 20s on day one.
Andersen's value is not a day-one pick by any means. He is super talented and has played well at times, but he has not stayed on the field and was only a second-round pick two years ago anyway.
Andersen's expectations on this roster are not what they were a year ago because of the emergence of Nate Landman. While he would be nice to have, the Falcons can survive without him if they need to use him to snag a player they love.