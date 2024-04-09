3 positions the Falcons must address in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three positions must be addressed during the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons are a lot better than they were just a few months ago. They got their quarterback and retooled their wide receiver position. In addition to that, they were able to land a good blocking tight end to throw in occasionally.
However, we still have the 2024 NFL Draft which will be necessary to fill some remaining needs across the depth chart.
Here are three positions that the Atlanta Falcons must add to during the draft.
1. Edge rusher
This is the most glaring need for the Falcons. They do not have much talent at the position and they need to fix that if they want to have a good defense.
This is the betting favorite for what position the Falcons will take in the first round, as it should be. Guys like Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, and Jared Verse are all in play with the eighth-overall pick. This is the direction they need to go when they are 'on the clock' for the first time.