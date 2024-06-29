3 players under way too much pressure for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have put way too much pressure on these three players.
2 of 3
2. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE
Arnold Ebiketie is a player who can land on most lists for the Atlanta Falcons. Not only is he expected to finally put together his tremendous talent in his third year, but he will be expected to be the team's top pass rusher.
While the bar has been set about as low as it can be for this franchise, the fate of the defense is still resting on the shoulders of the former Nittany Lion. If he doesn't turn into a dominant edge-rushing force, the defense will not have any success.
There simply was not enough done to take pressure off the second-round pick for the 2024 season.