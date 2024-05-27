3 players we do not want starting for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
There are always those players you do not want to see in the starting lineup come Sundays in the Fall. Three years ago it was Jalen Mayfield, the year after it was recently-released Ade Ogundeji, and last year it was Richie Grant.
Let's get right into it and look at three players we hope do not crack the starting lineup for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
1. Lorenzo Carter, EDGE
Lorenzo Carter is a good player, don't get me wrong, but he is a good rotational player who should not be a starting edge rusher.
The truth is, he will likely be in the starting lineup unless rookie Bralen Trice flashes during the offseason. Arnold Ebiketie will be the counterpart depending on the play calls.
Carter can get you six or seven sacks—stats that aren't starter-worthy (for most teams). The Falcons need to have someone step up and become a starting-level edge rusher to keep Carter from playing the majority of snaps.