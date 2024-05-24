Predicting the stats of each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons have positioned themselves to not have to rely heavily on their rookies. The last number of years have required many rookies to step up due to a lack of talent around the depth chart.
This year they were able to make a stunning move by taking their future quarterback Michael Penix Jr. While pass rush was certainly a need, the front office constructed a team that gave them the ability to take a player who isn't going to play right away.
They will still need some rookies to play well, particularly their day-two picks. Fortunately, those two guys have more than enough talent to make an impact immediately and put up some strong stats.
We are going to predict the stats of each of the eight draft picks for the 2024 Falcons.
Michael Penix Jr., QB
Stat prediction: 17/25, 210 passing yards, 1 passing TD
This prediction is rooted in the idea that the Falcons will have their playoff spot secured in week 18, thus allowing them to rest Kirk Cousins and give rookie Michael Penix Jr. some live reps.
Overall, these would be solid stats for a rookie making his first start. This type of efficiency would give the team some excitement for their future.