3 players we were shocked not to see in Falcons first preseason game
We knew going into the Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game that the starters would not be playing, for the most part. Raheem Morris detailed the players who wouldn't see the field in Friday's action.
Among those players were a few shocking ones with players who haven't secured starting spots like Bijan Robinson or Jessie Bates have.
Falcons sit a few surprising players in 2024 preseason opener
Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR
You can forgive this one following the Rondale Moore injury but it is still hard to ignore Ray-Ray getting such an early spot as the team's third wide receiver. Let's not forget, this is a player who has made his name known on special teams and whose career high in catches and yards in a season is 38 for 367.
At the very least, you would expect to see him for a few plays on offense. Send him out there and see what he can do in this new scheme. Nevertheless, the Dirty Birds are confident in what they have seen from the veteran thus far.
Ryan Neuzil, C
The Atlanta Falcons found a diamond in the rough a few years ago in Ryan Neuzil. The offensive center came to the team as an undrafted free agent and fought his way to become the backup center last season. He saw limited action and was solid which prompted the Falcons to retain him for another season.
However, he was not among the players who were sitting on Friday but that was the case. The backup center has apparently cemented himself as Drew Dalman's fallback option going into 2024.
Mike Hughes, CB
Mike Hughes has surprisingly found himself second on the depth chart at cornerback. We all thought it would go to Clark Phillips but Hughes has impressed moving back to the outside after playing well in the slot last year.
Resting a veteran player who will make the roster isn't surprising by itself. However, couldn't you say the same thing about Lorenzo Carter who found himself on the field? Hughes and Carter are in similar positions which makes the corner's absence surprising, especially when he should still be battling for a starting spot.