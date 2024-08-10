3 positions the Atlanta Falcons must add to following preseason loss
The Atlanta Falcons won't win any beauty contests with their performance in Friday's preseason loss to the Miami Dolphins. Their offense struggled to move the chains mightily while the Dolphins' butterfingers helped out their defense.
Anyhow, there are areas the Dirty Birds need to address if they want to assemble a team that can make it through a season's worth of injuries.
Falcons must fortify these key positions after ugly loss
Wide receiver depth
There is no denying that the loss of Rondale Moore hurts. But even if he hadn't gone down with a season-ending injury, this team would still need to add some talent behind the top three options.
Chris Blair led the team in receiving yards with two catches for 45 yards (41 of which came on the deep catch on a Michael Penix throw). Casey Washington led in catches with three and was the only other player not named Blair to go over 20 receiving yards.
While I liked what I saw from OJ Hiliare with his yards after the catch and near touchdown, he still dropped a third down pass.
All in all, no one stood out and if that continues then the Falcons' new pass-heavy scheme will struggle if they have any more injuries.
Edge rusher
Even before Bralen Trice went down with an injury this was a troubled position for Atlanta. There was zero quick edge pressure all night long on the opposing quarterbacks which is something we have worried about for a while now.
Outside of a couple of nice plays by Demone Harris, it was a quiet night for all edge rushers in red and black. If we lost Trice for any time then we are really in trouble.
Safety
Notice the trend here? Injuries, these three positions have already been hit by confirmed injuries or apparent injuries. DeMarcco Hellams went down with a painful injury early in the game and had to be carted off with an air cast—it is hard to imagine we will be getting any good news on him.
This leaves Jessie Bates III and Richie Grant, and only one of them I have confidence in. It is time for Terry Fontenot to sign Justin Simmons or else Bates will have to carry the entire backend by himself.