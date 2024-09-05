3 players who could fill the Falcons vacant roster spot before week 1
With the quick trade of Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons opened a spot on the active roster. Interestingly enough, it has been over a week since the trade took place and we have yet to see any player take the 53rd spot on the roster.
Who knows why that is, you could guess until you are blue in the face. We do know that a move will be made before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers—teams don't play a man short, even with the inactive list.
In addition to the job opening, the team has cleared up cap space by restructuring Jessie Bates' contract. If the two things are connected then here are three players we may see them add before Sunday.
3 players the Falcons could sign to fill 53rd spot on the roster
1. Julio Jones
Starting out with a bang, signing Julio Jones would bring more off-the-field benefit than on it. He is a veteran receiver who is one of the best the game has ever seen. A reunion for the two sides would help guys like Drake London and Casey Washington in a big way.
Assuming he can stay healthy, you would also get some production on the field. He isn't what he used to be but he knows how to work himself open and catch the ball.
This would also bring even more excitement to the fans which is invaluable for a team looking to feed off the energy around them.
2. John Metchie III
There have been contrasting rumors about the Houston Texans' intentions with John Metchie. The young, talented receiver is buried on that stacked depth chart so it is hard to believe they would turn down an attractive offer.
The fact of the matter is that Metchie's talent would actually be put to use in Atlanta. It is best for all parties to come to an agreement on a trade so the young receiver can get the opportunity to make plays.
3. Yannick Ngakoue
Yannick Ngakoue's name has been buzzing around the Falcons' fanbase recently and there is a reason why. Despite being tossed around from team to team during his career, Ngakoue is a good player who can be a difference-maker as a pass rusher.
While he does run into an issue when it comes to run defense, using him as a passing-down specialist would be smart. There is a need, a roster spot, and the money for the Falcons to grab the free agent right they take the field for the first time.