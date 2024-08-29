Falcons GM Terry Fontenot robs Chargers in latest quarterback trade
The Atlanta Falcons gave Taylor Heinicke a spot on the initial 53-man roster not because he earned it but because they believed they could bait a team into trading for him.
Well, they have done just that as Taylor Heinicke will be moving west to be Justin Herbert's backup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Falcons will get a conditional sixth-round pick in return which should be considered a big win for General Manager Terry Fontenot.
Falcons somehow land a draft pick for the struggling Taylor Heinicke
To say Taylor Heinicke was bad during the preseason would be an understatement. The journeyman quarterback went 20 for 44 (45.5%) with 206 passing yards and no touchdowns in three preseason games. Nothing he did warranted a roster spot, simple as that.
In addition to that, he has been one of the NFL's least accurate quarterbacks over the past two seasons. The numbers say Desmond Ridder was significantly more accurate than the veteran last year.
Nevertheless, the LA Chargers are banking on the veteran to be Herbert's backup for the foreseeable future.
According to reports, the Dirty Birds will receive a conditional sixth-round pick. The conditions of the pick haven't been detailed yet but no matter what it ends up being, it is a win for the red and black.
Sure, a sixth-round pick may not feel like much but if you turn that into a good depth player then how can you not say the Falcons won this trade? This was a quarterback who should have been cut back months ago.
So, Terry Fontenot has turned Desmond Ridder (who was released by Arizona) and Taylor Heinicke into Rondale Moore (who is out for the season, unfortunately) and a sixth-round pick. Not bad.