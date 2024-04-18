3 players who will benefit the most from the Falcons 2024 draft
Three current players who will be benefitted the most once the Falcons wrap up their 2024 draft.
The draft can be a great place to take pressure off of certain guys on your team. Last year, we saw that with Tyler Allgeier as he no longer had to be the main cog in the run-heavy system. We also saw the entire offensive line benefit from a rookie left guard in Matt Bergeron who played the entire season.
While we don't know who the team is going to draft yet, we have a pretty good idea of what positions will be targeted. And with that, these three players will find themselves in a much better position going into the 2024 season.
1. Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE
Right now, it is Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter, and not much else at edge rusher. The Falcons, per usual, must bring in an elite edge rusher in the draft.
It is something they have not done this century and that has to change right now. Teams do not win the Super Bowl without a closer coming off of the edge (or up the middle if you are the Chiefs). We know that better than anyone else.
With it likely being the position the Falcons take in the first round, Ebiketie will have a lot of attention drawn away from him.