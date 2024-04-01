When was the last time the Falcons drafted a franchise pass rusher?
The Atlanta Falcons have been cursed when it comes to finding an elite pass rusher in the draft.
With the evolution of NFL passing games over the past few decades, having an elite pass rusher has become more and more important. The ability to get pressure on a quarterback is a necessity for a great defense.
A great defense is something that the Atlanta Falcons have not had too often for decades and it is no coincidence that the position they have struggled to draft more than any is edge rusher. They have not been able to draft a franchise pass rusher this entire century.
The Atlanta Falcons have not drafted a franchise pass rusher this century
Complete the sentence: the Falcons have not had a franchise pass rusher since _________
The majority will say 'John Abraham.' Abraham was the last truly destructive edge rusher the Falcons have had. He had four double-digit sack seasons and 68.5 total sacks during his seven seasons in Atlanta.
However, he was not drafted by the Falcons. The Jets drafted him in 2000 and Rich McKay traded for him in 2006.
You have to go back to last century when the Falcons took Patrick Kerney in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft—25 years ago. Kerney was the last player they drafted who had at least two seasons with ten or more sacks.
Here are the names that have been drafted since Kerney.
Player
Sacks
Year drafted
Round drafted
Randy Garner
0
2001
6
Ronald Flemons
.5
2001
7
Waine Bacon
0
2003
6
Demetrin Veal
0
2003
7
Chauncey Davis
10
2005
4
Jamaal Anderson
4.5
2007
1
Kroy Biermann
23.5
2008
5
Lawrence Sidbury
5
2009
4
Cliff Matthews
0
2011
7
Jonathan Massaquoi
6
2012
5
Malliciah Goodman
0
2013
4
Stansley Maponga
1
2013
5
Vic Beasley
37.5
2015
1
Takk McKinley
17.5
2017
1
John Cominsky
1.5
2019
4
Ade Ogundeji
3
2021
5
Arnold Ebiketie
8.5
2022
2
Zach Harrison
3
2023
3
Outside pass rushers drafted by the Falcons in the 21st century have totaled 121.5 sacks for the team. For reference, T.J. Watt, who the Falcons passed on for Takk McKinley, has 96.5 sacks in seven seasons.
What else can you say? That is embarrassing! The Falcons have to break the curse in the 2024 NFL Draft.