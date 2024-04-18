3 players who will benefit the most from the Falcons 2024 draft
Three current players who will be benefitted the most once the Falcons wrap up their 2024 draft.
3. Jessie Bates III, S
The Falcons are in a similar situation at safety; they have a couple of players who have started next to Jessie Bates but one of them was benched last year and the other was a seventh-round pick who we don't know enough about.
Finding a physical safety who can allow Bates to stay back, read the field, and go for the ball should be a priority. In other words, go find a true strong safety.
The defense is going to be heavily addressed next week. We could see the Falcons use their top three draft picks on an edge rusher, corner, and safety.