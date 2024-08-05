3 players who will have massive bounce-back seasons for Falcons
1. Kyle Pitts, TE
This is an obvious choice; Kyle Pitts is finally fully healthy and more motivated than ever. He clearly became sick of all the subpar quarterback play over the past couple of years and no one is more ready to get on the field with Kirk Cousins.
He is still the most talented tight-end prospect in NFL history and is easily capable of breaking 1,000 yards again with more production in the endzone.
I am sure there was no one more happy to see a certain quarterback and head coach walk out the door (from an on-field perspective). The new people around the talented tight end have made it clear they want to get the ball in his hands and help him have an explosive year.
The NFL better watch out because the combo of Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts will dominate this league.