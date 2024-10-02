3 players who will lead the Falcons to Week 5 win over Buccaneers
Watch for big games from these three Falcons stars.
2. Grady Jarrett, DL
Looking back through the film, Grady Jarrett has had a strong bounce-back season. His relentless motor remains and his quickness has been deadly.
The all-time great Falcon will go against a banged-up Bucs offensive line. They have injuries all across the line and even when healthy, they haven't been good. Baker Mayfield has already been sacked 15 times.
Grady Jarrett is the name along the line that you expect to have big games. Don't be surprised if he gets a couple of sacks for his defense that has the fewest of them this season.
You can also count on Grady to make an impact in the run game each week, even against a Bucs offense that doesn't like to run the ball.