3 positions the Falcons must address in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three positions must be addressed during the 2024 NFL Draft.
2 of 3
2. Cornerback
We have all predicted that the Atlanta Falcons would see cornerback as a position of need and we were right as head coach Raheem Morris stated that they would look to add another player to the position.
A.J. Terrell is a great starter for the secondary but then you have Clark Phillips who isn't the ideal size for the position. While he played well last year, he may not hold up for 17 games with his lack of size. He is best suited to play inside.
Cornerback will be in play in the first round but the second or third round is the better bet. They can find good value on day two to bolster their secondary.