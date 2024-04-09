3 positions the Falcons must address in the 2024 NFL Draft
These three positions must be addressed during the 2024 NFL Draft.
3. Wide receiver
Wide receiver is still a need for the Falcons. They have completely retooled the position but they could still use one more player.
Speed was a priority for the front office but in the draft they should look to bring in another bigger, high-potential receiver. Someone who will take a little pressure off of Drake London.
Fortunately for the Falcons, this is a deep receiver class. They can wait until the third or fourth round to find a really good player.