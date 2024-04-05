3 non-defensive prospects the Falcons will consider in the first round
Three players the Falcons could target in the first round of the draft that aren't on defense.
In case you haven't noticed, defensive players are frequently mocked to the Atlanta Falcons. It is to the point you don't even need to open the mock drafts anymore, you know that you will see "Dallas Turner."
As we have seen every year, no one, and I mean no one, knows what is going to happen in the draft. We have seen stunning things happen every year and that is not going to change in 2024.
While it is a good bet that the Falcons will take a defender, they will still consider drafting these three offensive players.
The Falcons offensive tackle situation is an interesting one. On the left side, you have the most consistent player in the NFL in Jake Matthews but he just turned 32 and isn't getting any younger.
The bigger problem is on the right side where you have the improved Kaleb McGary. McGary was a good fit for Arthur Smith but with a more pass-heavy scheme, his mauling archetype isn't a great fit. Plus, he has already said he is done playing after this contract.
The Falcons could look to build for the future by taking Taliese Fuaga—a powerful, yet explosive offensive tackle who could play on either side.