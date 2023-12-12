3 Potential Head Coach hires the Atlanta Falcons should avoid
By Nick Halden
2. Ryan Nielsen
What Ryan Nielsen has done with this defense in year one for the Falcons cannot be overstated. However, you also have to point out that against the Bucs, Cardinals, and Vikings the Falcons simply needed one stop for the win and this unit couldn't get it. Yes, Arthur Smith's offense had already put unfair pressure on the defense in all three games. However, you still have to find a way to get a stop in at least 1-2 of those games.
Nielsen has done more than enough to keep his job and prove that this defense is going in the right direction. But if the Falcons part ways with Arthur Smith, they shouldn't consider hiring their coordinator. There simply isn't enough of a track record and the struggles in big moments this year are the reason you are parting ways with Smith. Hiring the coordinator responsible for three of those moments just doesn't make sense in that case they would be better off hiring an OC and sticking with Arthur.
If Smith finds a way to save his job or the next head coach will retain Nielsen there is zero question Atlanta should keep their DC. But the coordinator simply hasn't done enough yet to be in a head coach conversation.