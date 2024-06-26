3 potential shocking trade pieces for the Falcons in 2024
Last time, we went over some players who could be dealt before the trade deadline. These were a few players who you would've expected to see on a list like that for the Atlanta Falcons.
This time, we are going to switch things up and look at three shocking, under-the-radar trade pieces in 2024. We are highlighting three starters who would carry a hefty price for whatever team would be interested. To start, we have the starting right tackle for the Falcons.
1. Kaleb McGary
Kaleb McGary is a huge wildcard for this new offense. On one hand, you have a player who has played great these past two years, on the other, you had a player who was in a scheme that best utilized his talents—that scheme is now 700 miles north.
We all saw the struggles he had when Matt Ryan was forced to drop back 30 to 40 times a game. While this offense will certainly be more balanced, do we trust McGary to pass block more than he had to in each of the past two seasons?
If a run-heavy team needs a right tackle, Terry Fontenot could ship the first overall pick away, even if it means starting Storm Norton for the remainder of the season.