3 Quarterback moves that prove the Atlanta Falcons won with Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. The Vikings response to losing Kirk Cousins
The Vikings were in a bidding war with the Atlanta Falcons to bring back their veteran quarterback. In the end, it appears that the extra year and guarantees that Atlanta offered won out for the veteran quarterback. How did the Vikings respond? In a terrible quarterback market, their response was to go out and sign Sam Darnold.
Knowing they are out of position to land one of the top three quarterback prospects the Vikings signed Sam Darnold. This move either gives them a chance to find value in a cheap starter or allows them to draft a quarterback if the chance presents itself.
This is the exact position the Falcons would be in if they didn't sign Kirk Cousins. They would be signing a Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett, or Carson Wentz hoping they find a starter in a backup or are able to move up in the draft.
Being able to sign a starter at this point in the offseason completely changes the perspective and approach to the draft and the rest of free agency. Atlanta landed the best player in free agency and will avoid the desperation that so often results in mistakes.