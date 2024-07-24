3 questions the Falcons must answer during training camp
Players report for training camp on Wednesday, July 24th.
1 of 3
1. Is Kirk Cousins healthy and ready for the regular season?
An Achilles injury is difficult for any player to recover from but it is especially difficult for a player who had never had surgery in his life and is approaching age 40.
The Atlanta Falcons have said all along that Kirk Cousins will be ready for the regular season but everyone would prefer him to be ready for training camp.
There is so much work that Cousins has to do between now and the regular season. He will be wearing a new uniform and will play in a new offense, even if it may be similar to many players who have played in the Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan scheme.
Also Read: Where will Michael Penix Jr. land on the depth chart?
Worrying about health is the last thing you want from your new quarterback if you are the Atlanta Falcons.