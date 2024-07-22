Where will Michael Penix Jr. land on Falcons depth chart?
Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is stepping into one of the most unique positions that we have ever seen for a top-ten pick. Despite being the eighth overall pick, Penix won't see the field for a while. The Atlanta Falcons drafted him to be a high-upside backup with the expectation that he will become the franchise quarterback when Kirk Cousins' time expires.
With training camp looming, we will get a clearer picture of how this depth chart could play out. Many eyes are going to go straight to the quarterback position to see where the rookie lands. Will he be above or behind veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke?
Will Michael Penix Jr. be the second or third-string quarterback on the depth chart?
Not too often are there a lot of eyes on a potential third-string quarterback but that is the case for the Dirty Birds. After signing Kirk Cousins, retaining Taylor Heinicke, and drafting Michael Penix Jr., we could see a formidable trio at a position where only one can start.
The battle comes behind Cousins between Penix and 2024's four-game-starter Heinicke—talent vs. experience.
Two years ago, the Falcons would likely end up cutting Heinicke because a third-string quarterback held little value. However, with the implementation of the emergency third quarterback rule last year, the third QB becomes more valuable.
We saw the Falcons keep Logan Woodside on the roster as the player who would come in if Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke had been injured in the same game.
I believe this rule could result in Michael Penix Jr. being third on the depth chart and the de-facto emergency QB when the season opens. The Falcons are looking for experience at the position and in the event of Kirk Cousins being injured, they will look to their veteran rather than their rookie.
Another factor is cutting the 31-year-old passer would only save about $1 million with a $3 million cap hit.
On the flip side, Penix could simply outplay his competition in training camp and preseason or Terry Fontenot may need Heinicke's roster spot for a player he cannot let go of.
Ultimately though, I would expect MPJ to start his rookie season as the third stringer with the potential to work his way up a spot as he develops.