3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons can make a deep run in the NFC
The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule in the NFL
Admittedly, I am not a huge fan of the whole 'strength of schedule' stat because the NFL has so much turnover every year. With that being said, it is hard not to pay attention to it when you actually do a deep dive into who the Atlanta Falcons will play in 2023.
Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers (assuming he does end up a Jet) are the two best quarterbacks the Falcons will play. Outside of those two, they play guys like Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Justin Fields, and maybe Kyler Murray, if he is healthy. There isn't much to be afraid of.
The majority of the teams they play are not led by superstar quarterbacks, and then when you throw in the fact that they play teams with a combined .417 winning percentage, it is clear the Atlanta Falcons have a favorable schedule in 2023.
Falcons news: