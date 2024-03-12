3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be excited about signing Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons fans should be taking a step back and realizing what a huge upgrade Kirk Cousins is for the franchise
By Nick Halden
1. From day one Kirk Cousins is a top-five quarterback in franchise history
Matt Ryan is the best player in the history of the franchise and the unquestionable answer when talking about the best at this position. However, after we get past Matt Ryan where is Kirk Cousins going to fall in the discussion?
Let's assume that Falcons fans are going to put Michael Vick either 2nd or 3rd and give Chris Chandler and Steve Bartowski their deserved love. After that what argument can you make for a player being more accomplished than Kirk Cousins?
This speaks to Atlanta's sad history at the position and gives Kirk credit for what he has accomplished as a passer in this league. There is a clear argument that Cousins is the 3rd or 4th best starter in franchise history from day one.
Perhaps it is the lack of capable signal callers that has many fans confused with this move. One could also argue that Kirk Cousins boring dad energy isn't who you want as the face of your franchise. Regardless of your reasoning if we are being objective and fair to Kirk Cousins you just signed one of the top five quarterbacks in franchise history.