3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons fans should be relieved Russell Wilson is starting
By Nick Halden
3. The limits it puts on the Steelers offense
Russell Wilson at this stage of his career appears to be a limited game manager who isn't going to be the reason you win or lose. Justin Fields is the complete opposite some moments appearing to be a top-ten quarterback while in the next game or series, he might appear not to belong in the league.
Fields is the more dangerous and interesting quarterback for the Steelers. It would be surprising if they don't make the switch before the season is over. With the banged up offensive line and the questions facing the run game starting Wilson limits the ceiling of your offense.
Atlanta isn't going to fear the play-action or the Pittsburgh run game. If Fields is there this completely switches with his elite speed able to create a game-changing play in a blink. Without his legs who is there on this Pittsburgh offense, you should fear?
George Pickens deserves respect but can only do so much if Atlanta focuses the coverage on the top receiver. There isn't an offensive piece on this roster that swings the team's potential as wildly as Fields. Pittsburgh is doing Atlanta a favor starting the limited player.