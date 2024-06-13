3 Reasons Atlanta Falcons selection of Penix Jr. will continue to be criticized
By Nick Halden
1. Ignoring roster needs in favor of a bench player
The Atlanta Falcons spent the 8th overall pick on a player expected to ride the bench for the next two years. For reference since the 2017 season, Christian McCaffrey, Roquan Smith, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Simmons, Jaycee Horn, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson are the previous 8th overall picks.
Outside of Simmons, each player is at worst a key starter and contributor for their current teams. The recent ceiling has been a franchise player like Smith or McCaffrey. The flip side has been at worst adding a key starter like Horn or London.
Atlanta needs depth badly defensively and could have used the pick to add a contributor at receiver or tight end. Tackle should be considered a possible need as well, with Matthews aging and McGary a question mark.
Atlanta spending a top-ten pick on a player that is going to sit on the bench for two years if far outside the typical value of the pick. If the Falcons were a stacked playoff roster that traded inside the top ten it would make far more sense.
Spending a top-ten pick on a position you just spent more than $180-million on is going to understandably continue to catch questions.