3 Reasons Taylor Heinicke is an upgrade for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Luck
Let's be fair here there were a handful of throws that Taylor made on Sunday that he got away with. Whether it was the receiver making a play or the defense simply missing there were still turnover chances for the defense. It seems that Desmond Ridder could never catch a break in this offense. While a lot of it was his own doing there were so many times he seemed to be figuring things out and a mistake was made that he couldn't recover from.
Taylor plays with a level of fearlessness that gives plenty of turnover chances and that was evident against the Colts. Heinicke is going to check the ball down and make the smart plays more often than Ridder. However, when he decides to fit it in a small window he has zero fear about putting the ball in harm's way.
As a quarterback in this league, you need a little bit of luck and Heinicke clearly had it on Sunday. There were three memorable throws that if Ridder attempts to make would have ended in a turnover and tilted this game. Taylor Heinicke isn't Atlanta's long-term starter but he is clearly an upgrade and gives them their best chance at sneaking into the playoffs.