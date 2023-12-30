3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons should go after Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they could be one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be released Broncos QB Russell Wilson
1. Russell Wilson has a proven track record
The Atlanta Falcons have seen what bad quarterback play looks like these past two years. Starting Marcus Mariota, young Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke has not been fun.
Russell Wilson is better than all of them. He has been on some great teams during his career and has even won a Super Bowl. Inserting a Super Bowl champion quarterback into this depth chart could be terrifying for the rest of the league.
Wilson has the experience and knowledge of what it takes to get to the top of the summit. He could change this franchise around rather quickly.