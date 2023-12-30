3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons should go after Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they could be one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be released Broncos QB Russell Wilson
3. Russell Wilson is the quick fix that the Falcons are looking for
We have seen how good this team can be at points this year. Their defense is one of the best in the NFL and their offense has all the talent you can ask for.
Place a good quarterback on this team and it isn't easy to see holes in the roster. The offensive line is really good, the skill players are as good as it gets, and the defense is one of the best. Plus their special teams can be elite as well—especially with Avery Williams back.
You do have to worry about the play calling if Arthur Smith remains in Atlanta but when you think about it, the Falcons would have the NFC South clinched right now if they cut out just one turnover in each of their losses.
Wilson has been able to take care of the football throughout his career. He could be the quick fix to the biggest problem the Atlanta Falcons have.