3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't be overlooked this season
1. A Sense of Urgency
Falcons fans have spent the last two seasons with an explicit understanding that, due to the absence of cap space, we should anticipate a less-than-outstanding record, all while the Falcons take the much-needed time to rebuild into a team capable of consistent success.
But our patience wears thin, and although it would be ludicrous to expect significant playoff success so soon, some measurable improvement is not only desired but demanded. It would be an understatement to say that this season has a sense of urgency. Falcon's fans want to see the payoff for our collective patience, and we want it now.
Especially considering how the championships of both the Bulldogs and the Braves sit in such recent memory, It just makes the Falcon's continued lack of success sting that much more and their need for success that much more dire.
All this to say, there's considerable external and perhaps some unseen internal pressure on the team's shoulders. They need to show themselves capable of meeting or surpassing built-up expectations this season.
This type of pressure could very well break a team, but more than not, it gives a much-needed push to propel teams far past their typical limitations.