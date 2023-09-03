3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't be overlooked this season
2. Fantastic Schedule
The Falcons have played their last two preseason games at home and will begin the regular season at home for the first two weeks.
It would be easy to argue that this gives them a somewhat more comfortable start to the season, not having to kick off the season on the road and subsequently having home-field advantage for the first couple of games, which often can set the pace for the rest of the season.
Of course, home-field advantage matters far less than the quality of your opponent, and with a couple of exceptions, the Falcon's schedule will mostly have us facing up against weaker teams.
The only two teams that should be heavily favored against the Falcons are the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence and the Jets with Aaron Rogers. However, even within those games, we're more scrappy underdogs than guaranteed losers.
Otherwise, the rest of the teams we're facing are either in the process of rebuilding or lack the talent necessary to be serious playoff contenders.
But just because we have an easy schedule doesn't mean we won't struggle this season. It just puts us in an advantageous spot to end the season with a favorable record if we capitalize on the opportunity it gives us.