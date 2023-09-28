3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will remain patient with Ridder despite ugly start
By Nick Halden
2. What will Ridder look like with capable pass protection?
This is a question that we still don't know the answer to with the issues starting on the team's first drive with Brian Burns creating havoc. Each of the following weeks the pass protection has been a step below terrible and Ridder rarely has time in the pocket to get past his first read.
At times Ridder hasn't even been able to get back in the pocket to see his first read with unblocked rushers crashing the line. While it has been clear Ridder is struggling the few chances he does have in a clean pocket it is hard to fully evaluate Atlanta's quarterback.
Yes, there are no excuses for missing that fourth down throw to Drake London or a handful of the other layups he has missed. However, this scheme and pass protection is doing Ridder no favors and if the Falcons are wise they will quickly adjust both to give Desmond a better chance.
What we have seen the first three weeks of the season is a young quarterback who has little ability to get past his first read. When this improves there will be a ripple effect across the offense and it will be far easier to sort out exactly what Ridder's ceiling is.