3 reasons this Falcons, Saints heated matchup means so much more
2. Falcons want revenge for last year's classless play
The New Orleans Saints ran a classless play against the Atlanta Falcons to end last season. With an unsurmountable lead, Jameis Winston lined up to kneel the game out but instead of just kneeling it they handed it to Jamaal Williams for a touchdown.
The issue Arthur Smith and the Falcons had with that play had nothing to do with running up the score, it was the injury risk.
When defenders see teams line up to kneel the football, they let their guard down putting you in prime position for injury. That formation is an unwritten rule that the game is over and no contact should happen.
In the past, we have seen defenders initiate contact on plays like that and it results in controversy. It is even worse when the offense does the equivalent since it is 11 players making contact against unsuspecting defenders.
Needless to say, the Falcons need to get payback for what was a classless move by their heated rival. Wouldn't you love to see them run the score up?