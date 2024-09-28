Arthur Smith's success with new QB makes decisions with Falcons infuriating
Arthur Smith had a tough tenure as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. His inability to get a passing game going turned into too many losses to justify keeping him around.
After he was fired to end the 2023 season, he was back as an offensive coordinator, this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has quickly helped them to a 3-0 record with a quarterback who was given up on by a franchise that has never seen elite quarterback play.
While things haven't been perfect for Smith's offense, it still calls into question his decision-making during his time as the head coach of the Dirty Birds.
Arthur Smith's failure in Atlanta stems from his poor decisions
We all know that an Arthur Smith offense can run the ball. His scheme is one of the best at keeping the ball on the ground. We all saw that after huge years from Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson.
The running game was never the problem in Atlanta, at least over the past two seasons. The problem was the passing game which suffered greatly from poor quarterback play.
Arthur Smith appeared content going into a pivotal season with Desmond Ridder as his quarterback. We all know how that turned out as it eventually cost him his job. But it all could have been avoided if the head coach had been willing to make a trade.
Justin Fields had been available on the trade market before this past offseason. He was frequently reported as a trade piece while with the Bears. Why Smith didn't think Fields was a better option is beyond any of us.
An ironic note in all of this is that Smith played a big part in the Falcons passing up Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Seeing the two together three years later is quite funny.
Anyway, what changed over the several months? Smith ultimately agreed to add Fields to his quarterback room in Pittsburgh, why didn't he do the same in Atlanta?
Those are the types of questions that plagued the head coach. Fields has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks early in the 2024 season in Smith's offense. The Steelers' offense isn't as talented as last year's Falcons (or even this year). If he is thriving in black and gold, he would have thrived in black and red.
Smith had a lot of control as the head coach. If he had told Terry Fontenot that he wanted Justin Fields back in his hometown, he would have received Justin Fields.
The quarterback was traded to Pittsburgh for a conditional sixth-round pick! Granted, his trade value was at an all-time low but it still wouldn't have broke the bank a year ago.
The caveat: Smith's offense isn't elite with Justin Fields
We cannot act like the Steelers have a top offense. Their defense has carried them to the 3-0 record and Smith's offense is limited. My point is that Fields has looked the part. He has avoided mistakes, made good decisions, thrown accurate passes, and used his legs when needed—all things the 2023 Falcons could've used.
In the present-day NFL, it is hard to categorize a quarterback as an accessory to an offense but that is what Fields is. That isn't a slight on him because he is executing what is asked of him. It is maddening why that couldn't have been the case for the Falcons last year.
Ultimately, I think we are all glad to be in a new era of football in Atlanta. It is hard to imagine the Steelers sustaining their success against top-tier opponents. Don't be surprised if Arthur Smith's name reverts to the infamous variety as the sample size increases.
We should be happy where we are right now, even with a 1-2 record. Everything is in front of us as we enter the defining stretch of the season.