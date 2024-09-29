Blogging Dirty
FanSided

3 reasons this Falcons, Saints heated matchup means so much more

This is the biggest Falcons vs. Saints matchup we have had in a long time.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints / Derick E. Hingle/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

3. Both teams have the division on their mind

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints both firmly believe they have what it takes to win the NFC South.

The key to accomplishing that? Winning divisional games which needs to start for the Falcons at home against the Saints.

This will be the Falcons' first divisional matchup so getting off to a hot start is a must. You do not want to start 0-1 in divisional play, especially when it is losing at home to the team you hate the most. Atlanta would hope to continue that as they enter a stretch of five divisional games in a seven-game span.

Next. Falcons must protect themselves. Falcons must protect themselves vs. cheap-shotting Saints. dark

Home/Atlanta Falcons News