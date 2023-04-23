3 Reasons why we have seen the end of Julio Jones, the best WR of the generation
Here are three reasons why we have seen the end of Julio Jones
Julio Jones has been the best wide receiver of this era in the NFL. He was insanely dominant as a member of the Atlanta Falcons for numerous years and put up some ridiculous numbers year in and year out.
The former Alabama product kept defensive coordinators up at night as they would try to figure out a way to stop a receiver who had a crazy combination of size, speed, strength, and ball skills.
Also Read: QB Desmond Ridder moves on from jersey number four after four games.
Matt Ryan and Julio Jones made for an all-time great duo but, unfortunately, all things must come to an end and the end really started for Julio when he was traded to the Tennessee Titans following his trade request.
When he landed in Tennessee, he was supposed to make for a deadly duo with A.J. Brown but instead, he could hardly stay on the field and it resulted in him being released after the season ended. He searched for a new team for months and finally found a landing spot in Tampa Bay as he joined Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Things didn't go great there either and now he is again, presumably, looking for a new team. Here are three reasons why he won't be on a roster this season, and beyond.