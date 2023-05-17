3 Reasons this won't be Cordarrelle Patterson's final season in Atlanta
Cordarrelle Patterson came to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 as a talented playmaker who could never find a consistent role in any offense. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver and became a huge threat as a kick returner. The Vikings let him walk and he spent time with the Raiders, Patriots, and Bears before joining the Red and Black.
Arthur Smith, who was a brand new head coach at the time, was able to find a fit for Patterson. He was only on a one-year deal at the time so after a productive season, the Falcons brought him back on a bargain two-year deal.
This past year was strange for him, he started out on fire and was among the league's leading rushers through the first handful of weeks. However, then injury struck and he was watching from the sidelines for a number of weeks. By the time he came back, Tyler Allgeier had shown that he can handle a workload.
Patterson is now entering the final year of his deal and with the emergence of Allgeier and the addition of Bijan Robinson, everyone has assumed this would be his last season in Atlanta. However, I am here to you that that might not be true, and here are three reasons why.