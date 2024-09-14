3 signs that Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris is in over his head
Following the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith, the Atlanta Falcons conducted a vast search for their next head coach. Names spanned from the great Bill Belichick to up-and-comers Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik. Ultimately, the team landed on a familiar face in Raheem Morris.
Morris is among the most well-respected coaches in the NFL. It was a known fact that his second chance at leading a team was long overdue but it felt like he landed in the right place with a team that was trending up.
Nevertheless, here we are preparing for week two and the optimism has gone from sky-high to the dumps. While there is plenty of time for Raheem Morris to turn things around, there are some concerning signs that the second-time head coach is in over his head.
1. Raheem Morris didn't make the difficult decisions going into the season
Kirk Cousins is not healthy enough to lead an offense in the NFL, that much was obvious in week one. The new quarterback in Atlanta was expected to return from a serious injury too soon and we saw the consequences in week one.
The correct, but difficult move would have been starting Michael Penix Jr. until the true starter is healthy enough to play. Instead, the big free-agent signing was forced onto the field so that they could get an immediate return on investment.
The head coach also had another chance to make the right decision but has decided to go with what didn't work in week one.