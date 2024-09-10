If Falcons want to win, Michael Penix Jr. must start immediately (for now)
Kirk Cousins is not healthy enough to be playing, it is as simple as that. What we saw on Sunday was an offense trying to overcome a quarterback who was a statue.
While there have been successful quarterbacks who don't have elite athleticism, they still manipulate and avoid the pass rush by moving around (like a healthy Kirk Cousins). The Falcons did not have that in week one against a formidable pass rush that teed off on the new QB.
The reality is that this isn't going to get better overnight. It may take a few weeks—a few weeks the Falcons cannot afford to lose. The only solution is to start rookie Michael Penix Jr. until their primary starter is healthy and confident enough to move around the football field.
Things will only get worse for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons have failed their team. Kirk Cousins should not be playing—there is a reason it has been years since a quarterback has started week one coming off an Achilles tear.
On average, it takes an athlete about a year to return from the injury. The anniversary mark for Cousins is October 29th which would be two days after the Falcons' week eight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
From an outsider's perspective, it feels like the Falcons were more worried about getting a return on their Kirk Cousins investment as soon as possible instead of being realistic. You cannot fault the quarterback for the way things have played out; he wanted to play as soon as possible, the fault lies on the training and coaching staff for not protecting him.
The reality is that rookie Michael Penix Jr. gives you the best chance to win right now. If they don't make the change then don't expect change on the field for a handful of weeks. The move has to be made if they want to be competitive.