3 superstar pass rushers the Falcons must trade for right away
Pass rush is a massive problem for the Atlanta Falcons. They have only five sacks through five games, the fewest in the NFL.
This cannot continue if they want to make a postseason run. Having an elite pass rush is the only way to limit the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. It is an issue this team knows too well but they need to change that by acquiring one of these three players.
Falcons must target one of these elite pass rushers on the trade market
1. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are in one of those weird spots where you don't know if they view themselves as a contender. If they don't then the Falcons must target Khalil Mack who is in the final year of his contract.
Mack still has what it takes to dominate a game. He has two and a half sacks along with a handful of quarterback hits this season. He had 17 sacks last season and has what it takes to boost this dead pass rush in Atlanta. He is worth the asking price.
2. Haason Reddick, New York Jets
What the Jets were thinking when they acquired Haason Reddick this offseason is unknown. They knew what his demands were but they ignored them and it turned into a nightmare.
The Falcons should be calling because the Jets are fed up with him. New York has no leverage in this situation so you should be able to land him for less than what they paid for him, a conditional third-round pick.
Adding the former Eagle would juice up this defense. Pairing him with Reddick would finally give the Dirty Birds a scary duo off the edge.
3. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Acquiring Maxx Crosby would take a lot of compensation, the Las Vegas Raiders love him and wouldn't let him leave without a massive haul. However, handing over some draft picks would be well worth it since Crosby is a relentless player who is one of the best in the NFL.
What you have to love about Crosby is how fierce he is and how he never comes off the field. If you have him on your roster, you don't have to worry about substitutions for one side of the defensive line.
No one knows if the Raiders would ever let the star of their team leave but it is worth a shot, especially considering how desperate the Falcons are at the position.