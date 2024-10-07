Falcons prove they don't need Davante Adams with offensive avalanche
Davante Adams' name has been swirling around the trade block after he reportedly requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Atlanta Falcons were immediately listed as a potential landing spot after their offense had disappointed through four weeks. However, that has since changed after Kirk Cousins' unit put up 36 points and over 500 yards proving they have zero need for another wide receiver.
The Atlanta Falcons should not be interested in Davante Adams
Even before Thursday's explosion, it felt like the Atlanta Falcons didn't need to add a threat at wide receiver. The problems were rooted in lack of chemistry but it was still hard not to wonder what things would look like with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
That quickly changed after countless receiving threats stepped up to help beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drake London was the most prominent member of the receiving corp. The third-year receiver caught 12 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Mooney also stepped up with nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns (could've been more without a then-critical drop).
Kyle Pitts and Ray-Ray McCloud III helped to move the ball down the field as they combined for nine catches for 157 yards.
And you cannot forget about the overtime hero, KhaDarel Hodge. The depth receiver came in for London and immediately caught a 44-yard game-winning touchdown. Combine that with an earlier catch, the special teams ace caught two passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Even before Thursday night, we knew we could trust him. We saw him make plays for the stagnant 2023 offense.
Tell me, where would Davante Adams fit into this picture?
We haven't even highlighted the touches that running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier deserve.
It already felt like Zac Robinson was under a lot of pressure to get the ball in the hands of all this talent; Adams would increase that exponentially.
So, if you were hoping to see Adams in red and black, you might want to grieve right now because it won't (and shouldn't) happen. They should target a pass rusher if they want to make a trade.