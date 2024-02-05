3 terrible decisions by Atlanta Falcons during the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Switching back and forth between Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder
Atlanta Falcons head coach made a point all season of defending Desmond Ridder and talking about his contributions to the team as a leader. However, when the season was on the line the coach opted to bench Ridder and start Taylor Heinicke. When Heinicke failed to win games with playoff implications the coach again benched his quarterback and turned back to Desmond Ridder.
Ridder was supposed to start the rest of the season, that is until the coach again changed his mind and put Taylor back into the lineup. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke were two terrible choices at the position in a bad system, however, the mismanagement doomed any chance either player had to find a way to work in this offense.
Both Desmond and Taylor had solid moments but they were often followed by terrible turnovers or missed receivers. Atlanta made poor decisions and should have stuck with Heinicke the first time or left Ridder in the lineup to finish the year. It was poor quarterback and offensive management and a large part of the reason that Arthur Smith is now the OC for the Steelers. Both quarterbacks deserved better despite their level of play.