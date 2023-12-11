3 Things Atlanta Falcons fans learned about Desmond Ridder in brutal loss
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta will be in the quarterback market this off-season
If there were any question marks left about what the Falcons were going to do this off-season this game serves as the answer. The Falcons are now 6-7 on the season and three of those losses would be flipped with capable quarterback play. To be clear this means a capable quarterback not a top ten signal caller but one willing to play their role that doesn't make 1-2 back-breaking mistakes every week.
What this looks like for the Falcons will be determined based on the final four games of the season. If the Falcons win out and make the playoffs Arthur Smith will keep his job. If, however, Atlanta parts ways with Smith after a rough finish Atlanta is far more likely to look to trade up in the draft.
Whether it is taking a big swing or looking to get inside the top ten and take Jayden Daniels this team will be looking for their quarterback of the future. If Arthur Smith is retained it seems more likely Kirk Cousins or Ryan Tannehill could be heading to Atlanta.