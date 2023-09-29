3 Things that must happen for Atlanta Falcons to upset Jaguars
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson must have a monster game and take the pressure off Ridder
If the Atlanta Falcons are going to win this game and upset a more talented Jaguars roster it is going to start with Bijan Robinson. The Lions and Arthur Smith did a great job keeping Robinson under control in week three after two impressive weeks. Even if the Jaguars are simply going to play the run in this game Bijan is talented enough to get 3-5 yards a carry and keep the run game the focus of the offense.
As was talked about so often in preseason as well is the fact that Robinson is a very talented receiver. Whether it is a simple screen or a slant just find ways to get the ball in the hands of Robinson consistently in this game.
Especially if Cordarrelle Patterson is unable to return this team needs to base their early offensive game plan around Bijan. While Ridder is going to have to prove capable enough to take some of the pressure off the rushing attack Atlanta needs to give Robinson the chance to set the tone early and give Ridder easy throws to attempt to settle in.